UPDATED at 10pm – Highway-1 between Duncan and Victoria was closed Tuesday evening near the Malahat Summit when several small fires were reported by drivers along the route.

A seven-kilometre section of the highway from Whittaker Road and Mill Bay Road to 3 kilometres south of the Malahat summit was closed at around 7 pm as fire crews rushed to the scene.

A detour was established around the area using Shawnigan Lake Road.

The Malahat Fire Department responded with support from the Mill Bay Fire Department and fire fighters from the BC Wildfire Service.

DriveBC reports the highway was fully reopened around 9:45 pm.

There is no word on what caused the fires.

—

—

—

