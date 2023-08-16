Provincial funding will help support a new research lab at UVic, dedicated to researching climate change impacts on the ocean.

According to the province, they will be providing $175,000 to the university through its knowledge development fund. The experimental ocean climate change lab will focus on resiliency and sustainability of B.C.’s marine sector.

They add it will also analyse what species are the most sensitive to ocean condition changes and identify vulnerabilities.

“The current marine heat wave and its impact on ocean ecosystems is one example of why we need research to mitigate the consequences of climate change, said vice-president Lisa Kalynchuk.

“We are grateful for this investment, which will creatively probe causes, impacts and solutions for these devastating, climate-linked events.”

The lab will allow researchers to use experimental aquariums that can regulate temperature, oxygen levels and pH in a controlled environment to create scenarios for predicting marine climate change.

“Understanding the effects of climate change on our coast will help us better protect our fisheries and aquaculture,” said minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey.

“Our government supports this vital research, which will help secure fish and crustaceans as valuable food sources, boost productivity and contribute to the resilience of the province’s economy.”

The lab is one of 27 projects spread over five post-secondary institutions that have received a total of $6.5 million.