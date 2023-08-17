The emergency department in Port Hardy’s hospital had to close on August 16 because of a staff shortage.

In a statement Island Health says the hospital was closed because of short notice, unexpected sick calls which led to a temporary shortage of nursing staff. The closure came shortly after noon and Island Health says emergency won’t reopen until Thursday morning August 17 at 7 am.

All other inpatient services are still continuing as normal at the hospital and the adjacent long-term care home.

Island Health says anyone in the region with a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to the Port McNeill Hospital’s emergency department. Staff are on site at Port Hardy emergency to redirect anyone who arrives in need of assistance.