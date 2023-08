Another mechanical problem is affecting a BC Ferries vessel, cancelling four scheduled sailings on the Duke Point to Tsawwassen route today.

This time a problem has been found in the main engine of the Coastal Renaissance.

BC Ferries says the Queen of Alberni will replace the vessel on the Duke Point to Tsawwassen route, and Coastal Inspiration will continue its regular schedule.

- Advertisement -

The corporation says company executives will hold a media briefing to provide more details.