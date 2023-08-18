A fire on Quadra Island is out of control, prompting an aggressive response from BC Wildfire Services.

The fire is just east of Village Bay Lake near the intersection of Surge Narrows Road and Bold Point Road. According to the BC Wildfire Service it’s approximately three hectares in size, and was reported Thursday afternoon shortly after 3:30 pm. There are several homes in the area.

Two helicopters and one initial attack crew are responding, the Quadra Island Fire Department is also assisting. Air tankers are also responding.

Children, pregnant women and the elderly are more at risk from smoke and toxic fumes and should take all necessary precautions.