The emergency room at the Port Hardy hospital is back to normal, after two days of unexpected closures.

Island Health says the hospital is not anticipating any staffing issues today [Friday].

The department had to close on short notice Wednesday and Thursday, directing people with medical emergencies to call 911 or travel to the Port McNeill hospital. Emergency had to close because of unexpected sick calls from employees, which led to a temporary shortage of nursing staff.

- Advertisement -

Island Health tried to fly in relief nurses on Thursday, but the aircraft were unable to land because of high winds.

During the closures other inpatient services were still able to continue as normal at the hospital and the adjacent long-term care home.