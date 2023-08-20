The government needs to do better for seniors in Canada.
That according to North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney in a letter to the new Minister of Labours and Seniors Seamus O’Regan.
In the letter, she says while there are more seniors living in the country, many of them are struggling.
“Far too many seniors are living in poverty at risk of becoming unhoused or are already experiencing homelessness,” said Blaney.
She says one solution is to apply a 10 percent increase to Old Age Security for all seniors, adding that those aged 65-74 are becoming more financially insecure.
Other solutions posed include a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income, with the hopes that it would save money on healthcare, and addressing a tax imbalance for single seniors who rent. According to the letter, the cost of living for one person is two-thirds higher than the cost for a couple.
She encourages O’Regan to consider how the current policies affect seniors. She says she hopes to work with him once sessions resume in the house of commons this fall.