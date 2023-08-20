The government needs to do better for seniors in Canada.

That according to North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney in a letter to the new Minister of Labours and Seniors Seamus O’Regan.

In the letter, she says while there are more seniors living in the country, many of them are struggling.

- Advertisement -

“Far too many seniors are living in poverty at risk of becoming unhoused or are already experiencing homelessness,” said Blaney.

She says one solution is to apply a 10 percent increase to Old Age Security for all seniors, adding that those aged 65-74 are becoming more financially insecure.

Other solutions posed include a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income, with the hopes that it would save money on healthcare, and addressing a tax imbalance for single seniors who rent. According to the letter, the cost of living for one person is two-thirds higher than the cost for a couple.

She encourages O’Regan to consider how the current policies affect seniors. She says she hopes to work with him once sessions resume in the house of commons this fall.