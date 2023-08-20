Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has cancelled a rally in Campbell River because of the wildfires.

In a statement yesterday, his public relations team says the “Bring it Home” rally planned at the Sportsplex Monday will be postponed until a later date. They say the decision was made because of the severe wildfires in BC, and the damage and disruption they are causing to people affected by emergency evacuation orders.

The team says they are thinking of people in BC and the Northwest Territories who have had to flee their homes, and the firefighters working to protect them.

The rally will be rescheduled for a future date.