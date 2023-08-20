Cheap Taylor Swift tickets were too good to be true, a Quadra Island woman learned this week.

Quadra RCMP say on August 16, the woman saw a link posted on Facebook by a friend for tickets to one of the pop superstar’s upcoming concerts. She tagged her cousin, a huge fan, who sent money to pay for them. However, the tickets never showed up, and further investigation revealed her friend’s Facebook page had been hacked by an unknown scammer.

The woman reimbursed her cousin for the missing money out of her own pocket.

Police say the situation is a reminder for people to protect their online accounts with strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and never reveal personal information. And if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.