Port McNeill is having one of its best years ever for tourism.

This week town council reviewed the statistics from the Visitor Information Centre, which show in July it hosted 25-hundred visitors, more than last year and more than 2019, which was a banner year for tourism in the entire province.

The centre notes it received significantly more groups of visitors in the past, hosting 1,700 in July compared to around 1,400 in 2019.

Social media promotions are also better than ever for the town, with 250% more engagement than previous years.