You should prep for a detour along Highway 19 between Port McNeill and Woss, due to road work starting today.

Crews will be replacing a culvert that intercepts the highway at the Reload Railway South Overpass, with the culvert located nine meters below the highway. Because of the work, the province says that the road will be closed in both directions.

A detour has been set in place starting today, with the province saying the work must be done under optimal weather, before the rain this fall.

- Advertisement -

The detour is 2.5 kilometers long and will be accessible to all traffic, including any oversized loads.

You should expect delays while the work is underway, and follow the directions of on-site traffic control personnel.

The work is scheduled to wrap up in mid-September.