Canada will be seeking a judicial review of softwood lumber duties the international trade minister says are ‘unfair, unjust and illegal.’

Yesterday after a federal cabinet retreat Minister Mary Ng released a statement confirming Canada will be formally asking for a judicial review of the latest duties imposed on Canadian softwood exports to the US. The new average combined duty rate is 7.99%.

Ng says “Canada remains ready and willing to discuss a negotiated outcome to the dispute that provides the stability and predictability the sector needs to ensure its continued growth and success.”

The dispute over lumber exports has been ongoing for decades, with American producers complaining the Canadian industry is unfairly subsidized by government. The dispute has a significant impact on Vancouver Island lumber producers.