To help cope with ongoing wildfires, the BCSPCA is making it easier to adopt animals.

With a growing number of animals in need of shelter because of wildfires, adoption fees are half-price until September 1. They hope it will encourage more people to adopt animals currently in care, so pets coming in from wildfire-affected communities will have a place to stay.

Tina Perkins, an Animal Care Attendant with the Campbell River SPCA, says it will help make space in shelters near the fires, helping people who had to evacuate and can’t look after their animals right now.

“Unfortunately they don’t always have a place to take their animals to, and sometimes they have to leave so quickly they can’t take their animals,” she says. “We have crews that go in and bring them out, and we look after their needs and house them best we can, as long as we can, until they’re able to get back on their feet,” she says.

The half-price adoption promotion is thanks to donations from Hills Pet Nutrition.

“Through the BC SPCA’s Drive for Lives program, we have been able to move most of our adoptable pets out of the fire affected areas so they can get a fresh start,” explains Breanne Beckett, senior manager, Animal Care Services, Victoria Area. “This promotion is a great way for us to find these incredible animals their new homes faster while also freeing up capacity for emergency boarding of animals impacted by the fires.”

In Campbell River, Perkins says the SPCA has a lot of cats needing homes. The SPCA also has an online gallery featuring animals in need across BC, and will work with adopters to bring in animals from other communities.

To adopt an animal, or for more information, visit the BC SPCA.