The province says Highway 4 near Cameron Bluffs is on track to reopen before Labour Day weekend, but one more all day closure is still needed.

This comes after two full day closures so crews could do rock scaling work near Angel Rock. This included removing about 12 refrigerator sized rocks and they added about 700 metres of roadside barrier and resurfacing.

However, they say one more closure will be needed on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they will not have a midday flush to speed up the process.

You’re advised to plan your travels accordingly, and the current daily closures from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. can be anticipated until work is done except on weekends.

Crews have removed about 200 dangerous trees, 1,000 tonnes of rock debris, but another 1.4 km of barrier is still needed.