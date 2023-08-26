North Islanders looking for a place to cool off, rejoice, the ice is back in at the Port Hardy rec centre’s Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena.

The arena is open Saturday and Sunday for a family skate from 3-4 pm and a public skate from 4-5 pm. There will also be some opportunities for kids to enjoy the ice before heading back to school. Starting Monday the ice is open for public skates and drop-in hockey almost every day.

Players for drop-in hockey will be required to bring their own equipment.

Check the porthardy.ca website or the graphic below for this week’s schedule.