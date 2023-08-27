Food bank services in Port Hardy are expanding, thanks to a new partnership with the Nanaimo-based Loaves and Fishes charity.

The Harvest food bank is changing management at the end of this month, as the long-time managers and board are looking to retire. They are handing off the service to Loaves and Fishes, which has pledged to expand to meet growing needs.

Abby Sauchuk with Loaves and Fishes says the service will continue at the same location, but with a new name. Local staff are already in place.

She says the food bank is well-used.

- Advertisement -

“People come six days a week,” she says. “We were blown away when we first went up there and opened the free food market, the line-up was down the street.”

Sauchuk says the whole Island is experiencing increased demand for food banks and related services.

“Our visits are up 40% and our number of sign-ups are up 37%,” she says.

On August 31, the community will celebrate the changeover with a barbecue and fundraiser at the former Harvest building, it will run from 11-2. The new management will be introduced as part of the celebrations. All local businesses and community partners are invited to attend.