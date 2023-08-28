Various sections of Vancouver Island are under a severe thunderstorm watch, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The weather agency says this means conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms that can bring heavy rain, strong wind, large hail and lightning.

With the dry conditions, Coastal Fire Centre information officer Jennifer Lohmeyer says they are expecting some new fires to start even though there is rain in the forecast.

“We are expecting lightning moving from west to east through the Coastal Fire Centre and we are expecting that lightning to get wetter as it moves,” said Lohmeyer. “Lightning can cause new fires to start or even holdover fires.

“Holdover fires are ones that don’t appear immediately. They remain dormant for a period of time.”

Lohmeyer adds, however, that it is still difficult to predict what could happen as the storms could bring more than just lightning.

With the risk, Lohmeyer says they are asking the public to report any fires or smoke by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cell phone.

“Even though we are expecting some rain in the short-term forecast, it is not expected to be enough to change our fire danger conditions,” she added.

“We want to remind people to be careful when enjoying the outdoors and to remember that out Category 1 campfire restrictions are still in effect.”