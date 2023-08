The Victoria Police Department says a man wanted on an arrest warrant for breaching release conditions has been arrested in Lantzville.

Jeremy Fry was arrested on August 21, after the Vic PD put out an alert on August 18, 2023.

Fry was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.

The 61-year old is serving a sentence for second-degree murder and his parole was suspended.