After yesterday’s lightning storms, there are 13 out-of-control fires burning on Vancouver Island.

All are in Strathcona Provincial Park and northwards.

Three new fires are close to Sayward, where the Newcastle Ridge fire has been burning since the end of May. They are all under control; the older 230-hectare fire is still being held. One helicopter and initial attack crew are still working on that fire, but it currently poses low risk to nearby communities and infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

The largest new fire is around 60 hectares, located in steep terrain between Crown Mountain and Tlools Lake. Another seven-hectare fire started near Lady Falls.

The fire between Mount Con Reid and Mount Titus which started from lightning strikes earlier this month is still out of control, at just under 1,500 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service is monitoring all the fires, many are in steep terrain too dangerous to access with crews, but are too remote to pose a threat.