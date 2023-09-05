RCMP are offering tips to keep kids safe as the school commutes ramp up for another year.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, dozens of children are injured in school zones and playgrounds across the province every year. With schools set to open on Tuesday, R/Cst. Gary O’Brien says it is important to be extra attentive on the drive to school.

“What these openings mean is that at any given time of the day there could be hundreds of youth walking to and from schools,” said O’Brien.

Police are asking you to watch for school speed zones, which are usually active between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are 30 km/h. The same can be found for playground zones, but they run seven days a week.

Motorists are reminded to stop for school busses when their red lights are flashing as they pick up or drop off students, and have kids exit your vehicle using the door closest to the sidewalk.

If you are walking, you are reminded to make eye contact with drivers at crosswalks before crossing, get off your bike before you cross the road, and only cross at designated intersections.

“Parents can help by reviewing pedestrian and bicycle safety with their children, specifically the use of sidewalks and crosswalks,” said Cst. Maury Tyre with Campbell River RCMP. “Remember, if the motorist can’t see you, you could be in danger.”

Police also remind your children to never accept a ride from people they don’t know, set up a safe word for when your child is being picked up by someone other than yourself and remind your children to stay an arm’s length away from vehicles if a driver stops to ask them questions.