The re-opening of the Port Hardy Pool will be delayed until December.

According to the District, a Dehumidification System will not be delivered until the end of October.

The system is used to keep the pool air dry, and the installation is now set for the first week of November.

This comes as part of an on-going project to refurbish and upgrade the pool, a project that has been in the works since 2016.

The district says much of the project has already been completed, but the delay means the pool is now expected to open in mid-December

For more info about the project, visit the district’s website.