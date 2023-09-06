Federal Conservative and Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre is coming back to the Island next week.

He will be holding a rally at Coastal Black Winery in Black Creek on September 12.

Poilievre had planned a rally in Campbell River for August 21, but it was cancelled citing concerns about the ongoing BC wildfires.

- Advertisement -

Promotional material for the rally says Poilievre will speak about rising costs, the economy, new gun laws and crime, as well as what he calls a “costly and out-of-touch Liberal-NDP coalition” currently forming government.

The rescheduled rally starts at 6 pm September 12 and requires free registration through the Conservative Party’s website.