Pierre Poilievre coming to Black Creek Sept 12 for rescheduled rally

By Grant Warkentin
Pierre Poilievre at a rally on Prince Edward Island. From Pierre Poilievre Twitter / X

Federal Conservative and Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre is coming back to the Island next week.

He will be holding a rally at Coastal Black Winery in Black Creek on September 12.

Poilievre had planned a rally in Campbell River for August 21, but it was cancelled citing concerns about the ongoing BC wildfires.

Promotional material for the rally says Poilievre will speak about rising costs, the economy, new gun laws and crime, as well as what he calls a “costly and out-of-touch Liberal-NDP coalition” currently forming government.

The rescheduled rally starts at 6 pm September 12 and requires free registration through the Conservative Party’s website.

