Western Forest Products is donating two-and-a-half-acres of land in the centre of Port McNeill to expand public spaces.

Town council will be discussing the donation at their Sept. 12 meeting. According to a report from the chief administrative officer, the donation is three parcels of property located on Cedar Street, adjacent to town-owned property by the Cenotaph.

The purpose of the land is for public use and parks which will support outdoor recreation and community gatherings.

The CAO’s report says the donation is the result of the long standing, collaborative working relationship between the Town and Western. Signage acknowledging the donation, along with a public event and celebration, will be scheduled in the near future.