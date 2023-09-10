It’s been a record-breaking summer for tourism in Port McNeill, according to another month of numbers from the visitor info centre.

According to the town’s “Visitor Experience” manager Chris Woo, August was an exceptionally busy month for the Visitor Centre. Woo says the centre saw record-setting amounts of visitors in august, following a record-breaking July, exceeding expectations from previous years.

Most visitors were from BC, but the centre saw a solid mix of visitors from all over the world and is seeing numbers larger than they were before the pandemic. There were 3,318 individual visitors last month compared to less than 2,000 for the same time last year, and a thousand more than August 2019.

Lots of groups are also visiting the North Island, with 2,130 passing through the centre in August, more than twice the pre-pandemic numbers.