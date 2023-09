An earthquake took place near Vancouver Island, at 3:10 this morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it was a 4.3-magnitude earthquake, recorded at a depth of 12 kilometers.

It happened 114 kilometers away from Port McNeill, 244 kilometers from Campbell River, 270 kilometers from Courtenay, and 299 kilometers from Powell River.

- Advertisement -

No reports were shown that people felt the earthquake, with no tsunami warning at this time.