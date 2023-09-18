RCMP say they are looking for a 65-year-old man reported missing over the weekend.

According to police, John McNeil was last seen in his Gold River home on Sept. 16, and he was reported missing the following day.

They say McNeil is described as Caucasian, 183 centimetres (six feet) tall, weighing 75 kilograms (166 lbs) with blonde hair and green eyes.

- Advertisement -

Police add they are very concerned for McNeil’s wellbeing and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers.