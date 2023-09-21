Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast UPDATE: Plane crash near Campbell River under investigation
Island & Coast

UPDATE: Plane crash near Campbell River under investigation

By Grant Warkentin
The Beaver float planes, built 1947-1967, are still in service all over Canada. C-FGYN Adlair Aviation Ltd. de Havilland Beaver (DHC2) Mk.I at the Adlair Float Base, Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, Canada. Photo from Wikipedia

Updated 2023-09-21 2:20 pm

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash site of a small plane near Campbell River.

On Wednesday morning a privately-registered De Havilland “Beaver” DHC-2 collided with the terrain 18 kilometres southwest of Campbell River, according to the federal agency. The two people on board received non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP from the Comox Valley helped locate the crash site after being notified by NAV Canada. The injured pair were airlifted to hospital by Search and Rescue 442 Squadron’s Cormorant helicopter out of 19 Wing Comox.

Today Transport Canada is on scene, a remote wooded area near Wolf Lake, and is working with police to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, we will post updates here as they become available. 

