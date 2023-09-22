If you’re looking to escape the Island this coming winter, direct flights from Victoria to Vegas will be available in the new year.

WestJet announced Wednesday it will begin operating twice-weekly service from Victoria to Las Vegas starting in February. It’s the airline’s first trans-border connection from Vancouver Island.

John Weatherill, WestJet’s chief commercial officer, says Victoria is an important part of the company’s Western Canada growth plan.

“WestJet is proud to add our newest route to our winter schedule, and bolster Victoria’s trans-border connectivity to Las Vegas,” he says.

Starting early next week, WestJet travelers will also have access to 31 additional cities across 11 European countries, thanks to a new arrangement the airline made with Air France. The connections will be available through the Charles DeGaulle airport in Paris.