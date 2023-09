Police need the public’s help to find a missing North Island teen.

Melliah Scow was reported missing on September 19, the same day she was last seen in Port Hardy.

She is described as Indigenous; 16 years-old; 5’4; 120 lbs; with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).