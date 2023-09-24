Because of the big storm about to hit the coast, some sailings for the Northern Sea Wolf are cancelled for the next two days.

Monday’s 7:30 am departure from Bear Cove in Port Hardy has been cancelled, along with the Tuesday 7:30 am departure from Bella Coola.

Other sailings are expected to proceed as scheduled, starting with the Wednesday morning departure from Bella Coola to Bella Bella.

BC Ferries’ customer service centre is contacting customers with bookings on cancelled sailings to try and reschedule them for later in the day, or refund their fees and fares.

BC Ferries says the safety of passengers and crew is of utmost importance, and apologizes for any inconvenience the cancelled sailings may cause.