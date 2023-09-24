The sheriff service in BC is struggling to recruit and retain employees, leading to more than 86 court appearance cancellations this year.

An internal report published in July by the service says low and uncompetitive wages, toxic working conditions, limited opportunities for advancement, and chronic problems with management have left the service struggling for years. It warns that if the situation isn’t corrected, courts could be closed.

Sheriffs are responsible for the safety and security of the courtroom, as well as transporting people in custody.

Attorney-General Niki Sharma is responsible for the service. She said in a statement to CBC that “a more competitive pay and benefits framework for sheriffs” is on the way. A $10,000 retention bonus has also been announced since the report went public.