The Cops for Cancer Tour De Rock ride got underway this weekend which saw 19 riders make their way from Port Alice to Port McNeil.

Rider Wes Richens from the Cowichan Valley described conditions over the weekend and he says they were surprised that the weather held out.

“We were super lucky that it was sunny the whole day and a little bit of wind around Port McNeill. But other than that we stayed dry,” said Richens, “Looking out the window right now, it’s coming down pretty good.” Much of the Island is feeling the effects of its first fall storm with heavy rainfall in the forecast for the next few days.

Riders stayed overnight in Port McNeil and this morning they are making a few stops at schools before heading out on the longest stretch of the tour to Sayward.

According to Richens the ride today will put around 140 kilometres on their bikes.

Donations are still open on the Tour De Rock website or the individual rider pages.