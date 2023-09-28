September 30 is a day for Canadians to consider the nation’s relationship with Indigenous people, and it’s also a day for family.

To mark the day, organizers in Port Hardy have planned a march Saturday morning to Carrot Park, to honour residential school survivors and raise awareness. Marchers will gather at the high school at 10:30 am, and head to the park at 11. To keep it safe, parts of Granville and Market Streets will be closed from 10 am to noon to accommodate the marchers, drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

People who want to show their support can attend the march, wear orange, or spend some time learning about what truth and reconciliation means.

Other ways to participate

Watch the virtual Truth and Reconciliation Week 2023 Public Lunch and Learns presented by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. The sessions happened this week and can be viewed on YouTube by following this link.

Visit the Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Indigenous Interest page to access a range of curated resources and materials.

Learn more about National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the national website.