Three Vancouver Island Indigenous businesses are being recognized at the upcoming Indigenous Business Awards in Vancouver.

Totem Design House in Courtenay will be presented with the Business of the Year Award for a three to 10-person enterprise. Founded in 2014 by Erin Brillon, her business is committed to crafting locally made, culturally authentic products that celebrate Northwest Coast art and educate the wider world about Indigenous culture.

A Comox business, Daxgedim Haanak Nation Building, will also be presented with a Business of the Year Award for a one to two-person enterprise. Founded by Marcia Turner, it helps First Nations rebuild and improve traditional governance structures.

The economic development corporation for a Kyuquot First Nation is also being recognized.

Tiicma Enterprises manages and operates businesses for the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFN), who call the North Island’s west coast home. Their most well-known businesses are Walters Cove Resort and the Fair Harbour Campground and Marina.

Tiicma will receive the award for Community-owned Business of the Year, owned by two or more entities. They look after forestry, fisheries, mariculture, tourism, hospitality, and retail businesses and make sure they align with the community’s economic development plan, enhancing infrastructure, services, and the skills of KCFN citizens.

The 15th annual awards night is November 1 at the Fairmont Vancouver hotel.