Ridership on BC transit across the province has returned to pre-pandemic levels and in some areas, ridership is even stronger.

In a media release, the transit provider said September saw ridership consistently at 100% of pre-pandemic levels.

“BC Transit is one of the first agencies in North America to reach this ridership recovery milestone following the pandemic,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Flemming. He added that BC Transit staff deserve credit for working through the uncertainties of the pandemic.

This comes as BC Transit begins its rollout of its UMO electronic fare system on the island.