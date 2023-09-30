While it seems like summer has just ended, it’s already time to start thinking about your winter tires.

As of Sunday, Oct. 1, winter or M + S tires must be used on all passenger vehicles for certain highways in the province.

That includes the Malahat Drive, and the main roads connecting Vancouver Island’s Trans Canada Corridor to Port Renfrew, Tofino, Gold River, and the North Island. The rule is also in place on the mainland’s highway 99, North of Vancouver, and Highway 1, east of Laidlaw.

BC Transportation (TranBC) says that the south coast is the least affected by the seasonal requirement across the province.

“Due to a more temperate winter climate in the Lower Mainland and southeastern Vancouver Island, drivers are not required to use winter tires in many areas along the coast,” they say.

They add that not adhering to the change of equipment could result in a fine and they may be turned away from the route they’re taking.

“Remember, you are responsible for equipping your vehicle properly for the conditions you are driving in. Many drivers choose to use M+S tires year-round,” says TranBC.

Commercial vehicles, must also either have winter tires or carry tire chains, dependent on size. The mandate is in effect until the end of March, but could be extended through the end of April dependent on weather.

A full map of the routes affected on the South Coast and Vancouver Island can be found on the TranBC website.