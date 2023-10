You can expect delays in booking your next ferry sailing tonight, as BC Ferries will have a planned web outage.

According to the ferry-line, the outage is happening because they’ll be performing maintenance on their reservation systems for continuous improvement on performance.

As a result, both the website and mobile app will be unavailable starting at 7 in the evening today until 7 in the morning on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

BC Ferries adds they apologize for the inconvenience.