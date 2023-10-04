It appears the golden arches are only a couple months away from opening in Port Hardy, after council members received a tour of the construction site last month.

Mayor and council said they went on the tour on Sept. 26 to see the progress on the construction with its owners.

Councillor Brian Texmo described it as farther along than he expected.

“It’s one of the fastest builds I’ve seen, ever,” said Texmo. “It’s coming along great. It’s a huge building, a lot bigger than I expected on the inside.”

Other councillors echoed the comments, with Janet Dorward adding that the owners – who own three stores in Campbell River – discussed wanting to find local organizations to donate to within the community.

“McDonald’s, the Co-op, wanting to give back to the community and wanting to help the community was really very special,” added mayor Pat Corbett Labatt.

The target opening date for the McDonalds is set for early November.