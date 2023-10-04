Island Health wants you to wear a mask the next time you visit their facilities.

This decision comes as respiratory infections are increasing in many BC communities, with the province announcing that wearing a medical mask is required by health-care workers, volunteers, contractors, and visitors in patient-care areas.

When visiting an Island Health area, you will be provided with a mask, with hand hygiene stations available for use.

- Advertisement -

For visiting long-term care facilities, you should wear a mask when moving through and/or participating in indoor events.