A new poll conducted by Research Co and the Pacific Wild Alliance shows that many BC residents are opposed to grizzly hunting and think that the 2017 ban on trophy hunting the bear should remain in place.

When asked if the BC government should pass a law outlawing the hunting of grizzly bears 77% of respondents said they agreed.

Among people surveyed from Vancouver Island, 79% said that they completely oppose the return of grizzly trophy Hunting.

- Advertisement -

The survey was prompted by the Province’s Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework which outlines the Provincial strategy for managing the grizzly population.

Executive director of Pacific Wild, Karen McAllister says that according to the draft report, the BC government appears to be offloading its wildlife management responsibilities to regional and local committees which is not an effective strategy when dealing with grizzlies.

“Grizzly bears, like countless other transboundary species, need a coordinated conservation strategy at the provincial and national level working with Indigenous governments,” said McAllister.

The Province is accepting feedback from the public on the Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework until October 6th.