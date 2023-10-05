BC Hydro wants to pay you to let them turn down your thermostat this winter.

Under a voluntary new pilot power program called Peak Rewards, people with a smart thermostat can agree to let BC Hydro turn down the heat a few degrees in winter during times of peak demand. They would also be able to turn down cooling units in summer.

People with electric car chargers can also sign up, allowing BC Hydro to throttle or turn off the charger at peak times. And people with load controllers are also eligible, allowing BC Hydro to turn off hot water heaters to reduce overall power demand.

Those who sign up will get a $50 annual credit on their power bills for each registered device.

BC Hydro says peak events can happen anytime but are usually between 6-11 am and 4-10 pm, and would only last up to four hours at a time.

Visit their website for more details.