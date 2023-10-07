Subscribe to Local News
Provincial

BC unemployment just under the national rate through September

By Nicholas Arnold
Construction workers on a job site. Photo by Scott Blake (unsplash.com)

BC’s unemployment rate rose slightly through September according to Statistics Canada’s labour force survey for the month.

It says the provincial rate increased by 0.2% to 5.4%, which is just under the national rate of 5.5%.

The province’s Minister of Jobs, Brenda Bailey says the highlight for workers provincially was the $200-million investment by Canfor affecting forestry workers in the community of Houston.

Bailey says, “Canfor’s plans to right-size the Houston mill with a major capital investment, as well as partnerships with First Nations, is a great example of building a strong future of sustainable forestry for workers and communities.”

Bailey says jobs also increased in a few specific sectors.

“In September, jobs in construction and science and technical services increased, which is good news for the construction sector,” says Bailey, “Women’s full-time employment increased by 17,000, the most of any province, which reflects our focus on providing more affordable and available child care.”

