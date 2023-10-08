Port McNeill nurses are being highlighted by Island Health as part of an ongoing recruitment campaign.

Island Health recently shared the story of Elizabeth Daos, who came to Port McNeill from the Philippines to work in health care. She worked in private and public care for several years before taking a course which allowed her to earn her registered nurse credentials in 2019.

The story also featured nursing assistant Danielle Lloyd, who works with Daos. They say they enjoy working in a smaller hospital, which requires them to work as a team in all departments to keep services running smoothly.

They also say they love the community, and the North Island lifestyle, because it allows them to build rich relationships with co-workers and patients.

