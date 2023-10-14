Fisheries and Oceans Canada recently wrapped up its first-ever patrol targeting illegal fishing on the high Pacific seas.

Sean Wheeler is Chief of International Enforcement, Conservation, and Protection for Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO). In a promotional video, he explains the mission of DFO’s Atlantic Condor patrol vessel during the last two months on “Operation North Pacific Guard.”

1/4 Last month, fishery officers completed their work in Operation North Pacific Guard, the 1st Canadian-led international law enforcement operation targeting illegal fishing on the high seas. pic.twitter.com/CjBPUTScx8 — Fisheries and Oceans (@FishOceansCAN) October 12, 2023

Working with their American counterparts, fisheries officers patrolled 12,000 nautical miles of international waters in the North Pacific looking for illegal fishing activity including driftnets. They made inspections under international law to ensure compliance with fisheries regulations.

Canada led the operation, which included ship, satellite and air surveillance, supported by personnel from the Canadian Coast Guard, officers from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

They inspected 400 vessels personally and by air and discovered more than 3,000 illegally possessed or stored shark fins, among 58 other violations. They are now working with the appropriate nations to pursue investigations and charges.

DFO officers also collected environmental data and water samples to improve Canada’s understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest, such as Pacific salmon.

This patrol was supported by funding from the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI), which aims to enhance conservation, protection and enforcement efforts in high-risk areas for Canada’s Pacific salmon stocks.

DFO says Operation North Pacific Guard continues to be part of Canada’s larger commitment to protect Canadian fish stocks and global marine ecosystems.