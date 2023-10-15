The energy from a super-typhoon in the western Pacific may prompt massive rainfall on the West Coast and North Island in the next few days.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre in Pearl Harbour, Hawaii, yesterday the remnants of Typhoon Bolaven were headed towards Alaska at high speed. The centre predicts the storm will turn to the southeast and effects will be felt along BC’s coastline.

The Weather Network is predicting the storm will create an ‘atmospheric river’ across coastal BC and bring 100 to 200 millimetres of rain to the West and Central Coasts. Eastern Vancouver Island will be spared from heavy rains thanks to the rain shadow effect of the Island’s central mountain range.

The storm is expected to arrive sometime tonight and overnight.