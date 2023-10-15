Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastIsland man caught in northern Ontario with magic mushrooms
Island & Coast

Island man caught in northern Ontario with magic mushrooms

By Grant Warkentin
Macro photography of a psilocybin mushroom. From pexels.com

A Campbell River man was busted this week in Northern Ontario with two bags full of magic mushrooms.

Ken Matsuda is now facing a fine and possibly jail time.

On October 8, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River noticed a minivan travelling at high speed and pulled it over. While speaking to the driver the officer detected a strong odour of marijuana, and observed cannabis was readily available to the driver.

- Advertisement -

Police searched the vehicle and along with 15 grams of suspected cannabis, also found two sealed bags with more than 45 grams of suspected magic mushrooms, or psilocybin.

Matsuda faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, and speeding.

He will appear in Ontario court on December 7.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Coast AM