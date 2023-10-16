Island Health is looking for local organizations interested in receiving resilience and safety grants aimed at improving mental health and mitigating harm from substance use.

Up to one million dollars is available, and Island Health is looking for expressions of interest from not-for-profit organizations, local governments, indigenous nations, and businesses.

The grants allow Island Health to collaborate with organizations on initiatives aimed at keeping communities safe and healthy.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside says we all have a role to play in making our communities healthier.

“By supporting community-led initiatives to improve mental health and address the toxic drug poisoning crisis, we can make it easier for more people to get the help they need where and when they need it,” said Whiteside.

This round of grants comes as Island Health distributed the grants earlier this year to organizations in response to the ongoing drug crisis.

Island Health adds that the grants are available for projects in improving workplace resilience and improving youth resilience.

Any interested organizations can apply for these grants online, with more info available on Island Health’s website.

The deadline for applying is November 2.