Highway 19 was closed south of Campbell River for several hours Monday afternoon during a police incident.

Drive BC reported the highway was closed between Iron River Road and Piercy Road, but reopened by 5:30 pm.

Several police vehicles, including a tactical armoured vehicle, were seen rushing to the area during the afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses posting to social media reported a large police presence near Craneberry Lane.

Drive BC reported the Inland Island Highway was closed from about two kilometres south of Campbell River to six kilometres north of Cumberland, a distance of more than 26 kilometres.

The Campbell River RCMP have not released any information regarding the incident.