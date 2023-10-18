Fall storms with wet and windy weather are returning, and the province is encouraging you to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

This comes as multiple rainfall warnings are in place across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, with anywhere between 60 and 100 millimetres of rain predicted over Wednesday into Thursday.

The heavy rain also means there is a risk of a closure on Highway 4 between Parksville and Port Alberni, where rock scaling work was done over the summer following a wildfire, according to DriveBC.

A series of strong winds and atmospheric rivers has been forecast for this week, and the province says these are more common in the fall and early winter.

They add that following a season of severe drought and wildfire, heavy rain in effected areas can cause high surface water runoff because of a lack of vegetation. This can lead to floods and landslides.

Ensuring you are prepared in case of storms is important, according to the province. The add the following steps are recommended:

Move equipment and other assets to higher ground, clear storm drains, eaves troughs and gutters

Create grab and go bags for everyone in your home including pets

Recognize danger signs, especially if you live near a waterway and call your local fire, police or public works department if you think something is out of the ordinary

In the event of flooding, they say to stay away from fast moving water especially during periods of high flow and to not attempt to drive or walk through water.

The province adds that more information can be found on the River Forecast Centre, EmergencyInfoBC and PreparedBC websites.